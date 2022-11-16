American nation, 69, survives road mishap in Dauis

An 69-year-old America n national survived a road mishap in which his vehicle was thrown off to the side of the road and turned turtle in Dauis town on Wednesday morning.

According to Corporal Conchito Payac of the Dauis Police Station, the Suzuki S Presso driven by Normal Gomez, a resident of Dauis town was rammed by another vehicle causing it to roll down a shallow slope at the side of a national highway in Barangay Tinago.

Payac said Gomez was about to make a turn when the speeding vehicle driven by one Alejandro Cloma, 44, hit the rear portion of his Suzuki.

“Kani si Gomez padung mo liko unya kaning laing vehicle kusog man og dagan maong naabtan siya, na tapsing sa lobot,” said Payac.

Both vehicles rolled due to the impact causing severe damages.

However, both Gomez and Cloma only sustained minor injuries.

Payac added that both parties reached an amicable settlement. (ad)