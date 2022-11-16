New Bohol PNP chief proposes reward system in anti-drug drive

Newly appointed Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) chief Col. Lorenzo Batuan is planning to implement a reward system to encourage more tipsters in providing information to authorities on the shipment of illegal drugs from neighboring provinces.

Batuan, during his weekly press briefing at Camp Francisco Dagohoy on Monday, said active participation from the public will address the BPPO’s lack of manpower to monitor the entire coastline of the province against traffickers sneaking shabu into the province.

“Nakita nako na mas ma-control nato ang atong borders para sa entry aning mga illegal substances from the neighboring provinces kung duna tay suporta,” said Batuan.

The police chief who is the first Boholano to take over as top cop of the province in over decade reiterated that shabu is not manufactured in the island but is being smuggled in from neighboring provinces such as Cebu.

“Ang atong supply nagikan sa mga neighboring provinces so kung wala na diri, so kung minos ang supply gikan sa Cebu probably apektado pud ang supply dinhi. Pero dili nato mabantayan ang coastline sa tibuok Bohol na probable entry points, although as monitored dunay silay mga agianan usually,” Batuan said.

According to Batuan, he has already proposed the initiative to Governor Aris Aumentado.

He said the proposal was well received by the governor who assured support and to fund the program.

“Aprobado ni ni gobernador. Nag thumbs up siya and he said that it is a ‘good plan’,” said he said.

However, Batuan noted that they have yet to finalize the amount to be awarded to those who can successfully lead to the seizure of illegal drugs shipped from other provinces.

The police chief added that the BPPO is focusing on a two-pronged approach in its campaign against illegal drugs, which is to reduce both supply and demand.

The BPPO has also intensified its information campaign against illegal drugs and its intervention program for drug users. (RT)