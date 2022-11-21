Fire guts German’s national house, leaves P1.4 million in damages

Fire investigators are eyeing electrical ignition as a possible cause of the fire that gutted a two-story house of a German national in Loon town.

Damage to property in Barangay Napo where one Ulrech Fencen, 66, was residing was pegged at P1.4 million.

According to SFO4 Catalino Guingan of the Loon Fire Station, they discovered pre-damaged wires inside Frencen’s room which may have ignited the over hour-long fire on Saturday last week.

“Naay mga pinched wires na nanga-upak. Karaan na wiring na napanit mao pag duda sa pagkakaron,” said Guingan on Monday.

“May posibilidad na kadtong didto na portion duol og combustible materials,” he added.

No one was injured when the fire started to spread in the semi-concrete house, which was unattended during the incident.

Guingan said the fire had already engulfed the structure when they arrived at past 6 p.m.

It was noted that the fire reached the thirtd alarm prompting the Calape Fire Station to also deploy fire trucks and personnel to help put out the fire.

They were also assisted by the barangay fire brigade.

Guingan aadded that they were able to declare fire out at 7:34 p.m. (A. Doydora)