Jagna bodega fire leaves over P1 million in damages

A fire which broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday gutted a bodega storing various appliances and other home products in Jagna town.

SFO3 Rico Tadena of the Jagna Fire Station said no one was injured during the incident but the fire left over P1 million in property damages at the warehouse owned by YK Enterprises.

According to Tadena, they are still conducting investigations to identify the cause of the fire.

“Dili pa namo ma determine, ga sige pa mi og imbestigar,” said Tadena.

The fire which started at past 3 a.m. was first noticed by residents living near the bodega which had no occupants when blaze started to spread.

“Kadtong mga silingan nanawag namo kay wa may manghigda ana na bodega,” Tadena said.

The fire had already engulfed the structure when the fire authorities arrived.  

Tadena said the fire reached third alarm prompting fire stations in the towns of Garcia Hernandez and Duero to also deploy teams to the area.

The fire truck of the Bohol Limestone Corp. also sent a water tanker.

He added that the fire was under control at 4:40 a.m. and they were able to declare fire out at 5:35 a.m. (A. Doydora)  

