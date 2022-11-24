Bohol chiefs of police challenged to boost anti-crime drive in 92 days

Police chiefs in Bohol and the rest of the region have been issued a challenged by Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 director Brigadier Gen. Roderick Alba to intensify their campaigns against all forms of criminality within 92 days.

Lieutenant Col. Joseph Berondo, chief of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) Community Affairs and Development Unit, said police chiefs and provincial directors including BPPO director Col. Lorenzo Batuan will undergo evaluations by January next year, or 92 days after Augustus assumed office on January 13, 2022.

Berondo admitted that the regional top cop’s directive is a “big challenge” for all cops.

“Magpakitang gilas gyud ka dapat within the 92 days, bawal na magrelax-relax ron,” said Berondo.

Augustus has not announced any sanction to be imposed against those who will fail to meet his challenge but Berondo noted that relief from their post could be possible.

“Dakong posibilidad na ma-relieve gyud ka depende nana ni RD og unsay sanction sa mga non-compliant sa iyahang direktiba,” said Berondo.

Meanwhile, those would be able to meet or even surpass the requirements set by Alba would likely receive recognition.

“Expected gyud na, hatagan gyud na og appreciation sa atong provincial ug regional ang mga compliant, ang mga nisunod ug nitumaan or mas nindot nipalapas sa iyang direktiba,” he added.

The new directive will cover all forms of criminality including illegal drug trade, illegal gambling, illegal logging and apprehension of wanted persons, among others.

“Tanan na flagship program sa PNP ang covered. Tanang usual na trabaho sa police. Wala guy bag-o ana, igo ra na mandato to intensify lang,” said Berondo.

Alba, the former chief of the Public Information Office of the Philippine National Police (PNP-PIO), took over as director of the PRO-7 on October 13, 2022.

He replaced Brig. Gen. Eduardo Vega who reached the mandatory retirement of 56.

A member of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class 1993, Alba was appointed as head of the PNP-PIO in October last year. (RT)