OGAR summons budget officers amid probe on ‘misuse of funds’

Capitol officials working on budgetary measures will be summoned this week by the Office of Governance, Accountability and Review (OGAR) headed by former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio “Jun” Evasco who chairs this probe team created by the Aumentado administration.

Former City Mayor Dan Lim, one of the OGAR members told a radio interview on top-rated “Inyong Alagad” of DYRD Tuesday that two successive meetings of OGAR this week will invite Budget Officer Peter Retutal and Provincial Treasurer Eustaquio Socorin to shed light on some lead information which showed glaring misuse of government funds.

He said OGAR is adopting a “slow, but sure” way of gathering data in order to unearth alleged anomalies during the administration of former Gov. Art Yap.

“It’s like a jigsaw puzzle,” Lim described as the probe team started to connect one piece of information to another which could lead to the whole picture of an orchestrated waste of government funds under a seeming “dictatorship” management at the Capitol during the previous administration.

These budget-related agencies working through their chiefs will faithfully reveal to the probe body how they were ordered to just implement what was instructed by “higher ups”.

These budget officers will issue their information regarding the movement of funds so orchestrated thus making it flawless in the release of these government funds.

The OGAR’s marathon hearing of statements from the summoned budget officers will lead to the finalization of their findings which they will submit to the office of the governor.