Dauis police sergeant nabbed for robbing 3 gasoline stations in Bohol

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly robbing a gasoline station in Trinidad town on Saturday afternoon and possibly two other fuel refilling stations in Alicia and Duero.

According Bohol Police Provincial Office chief Lorenzo Batuan, Jr., Staff Sgt. Conchito Payac, Jr. of the Dauis Police Station was caught in the act of robbing the AVA Gasoline Station in Barangay Poblacion, Trinidad at past 1 p.m.

The BPPO’s Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) placed Payac under surveillance after gathering evidence indicating that he was also behind two previous robberies in Alicia and Duero.

“Gi monitor siya sa PIU tungod kay didto sa insidente sa Duero, duna tay nakuha na CCTV footage na kaning suspect resembling [Payac], mao duna miy pagduda. Pareho ra ang description, ang pamarog ug ang gipang suot niya,” said Batuan.

Batuan said he personally ordered PIU chief Lt. Col. Jomar Pomerejos to conduct the surveillance after information from the police chiefs of Duero and Alicia indicated that the twin robberies were carried out by a single person who was believed to be Payac.

Following his apprehension, police found in Payac’s possession P8,000 which was taken from the gasoline station and his service firearm.

Authorities noted that Payac was able to steal P1,900 and P7,000 during the robberies in Alicia on December 1 and in Duero on December 7, respectively.

Payac has been turned over to the Trinidad Police Station for proper disposition and his detention pending the filing of charges against him

According to Batuan, administrative and criminal chargess for robbery will be filed against Payac.

Meanwhile, investigators were still determining if Payac was also involved in the series of highway robberies which plagued the province earlier this year.

“Amo pang tan-awon kung kaning mga previous incidents involved ba pud ni siya,” said Batuan.

The police director added that Payac has been known to be involved in illegal gambling.

“He is into illegal gambling unya naa pud ni siya farm mao siguro dili siya maka sustain sa iyang mga panginahanglan financially mao niabot sa ingon ani,” said Batuan. (AD)