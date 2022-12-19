Man critically hurt in motorcycle-tricycle collision in Catigbian

December 19, 2022
Man critically hurt in motorcycle-tricycle collision in Catigbian

A 53-year-old man was critically injured after his motorcycle slammed into a tricycle along a national road in Catigbian town on Sunday night.

Patrolman Elmer Enclona said the tricycle and the motorcycle collided head on at a winding road in Barangay Triple Union causing severe injuries to the victim who was identified as Teodoro Gonzaga.

According to Enclona, Gonzaga who was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol suddenly swerved into the opposite lane causing the collision.

“Kaning si Gonzaga ni kali tog kawat sa pikas na lane mao to ni bangga siya sa tricycle. Base sa nga nakakita hubog kuno ni. Diha pay giluklok na Tanduay sa iyahang hawak,” said Encolona.

Gonzaga was already unconscious when he was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital for emergency medical attention.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tricycle sustained minor injuries.

He was placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him or a possible settlement between the two parties involved in the incident. (A. Doydora)

