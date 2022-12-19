‘No sacred cows’: PRO 7 chief assures no special treatment for lawbreaking cops

The region’s top cop has assured that there are no “sacred cows” in the Philippine National Police (PNP) following the arrest of a police sergeant for allegedly robbing three gasoline stations in a span of less than a month in December.

Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 director Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, during his first command visit in Bohol on Monday, said lawbreakers in the ranks of the PNP will not be tolerated.

“Kung nagkamali ka, when you’ve crossed the line, then may paglalagyan ka. Kung gumagawa ka ng tama, bibigyan ka ng reward. But we will punish those who abuse their privileges such as that to carry a firearm which is supposed to be used to promote the law and order,” Alba said.

He also assured that the series of robberies carried out by the police officer was an isolated case.

“This is an isolated case. This guy, this officer ay nululong sa bisyo ng illegal gambling. That was the report of our intelligence unit,” said Alba.

According to Bohol police director Col. Lorenzo Batuan, the suspect who was identified as Staff Sgt. Conchito Payac, Jr., 33, underwent inquest proceedings on Monday.

He was arrested on Saturday afternoon after he was allegedly caught in the act of robbing the AVA Gasoline Station in Barangay Poblacion in Trinidad town on Saturday night.

Payac was already placed under surveillance by police operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) led by Lt. Col. Jomar Pomarejos when the last robbery was carried out.

He was monitored by the PIU emerged as the possible suspect in two previous robberies in Alicia and Duero based information gathered by police and a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage.

During his brief visit at Camp Francisco Dagohoy in Tagbilaran Ciy, Alba announced his “4 Cs” program which stand for connectivity, critical Thinking, capability enchancement and cleansing.

He emphasized on cleansing which he noted as part of the main agenda of Police Lt. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. to keep the ranks of the PNP free from corruption and abuses.

“We would like to always remind everyone na ginagawa natin etong cleansing process to espouse and amplify yung program ng ating chief PNP,” said Alba.

Allba also presented medals to Lt. Col. Reggie Real and other police officers for their efforts in the arrest of several drug-linked individuals.

He also personally turned over various Information Technology equipment to police stations in the province. (RT)