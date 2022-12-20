Alba relieved as PNP-7 director after 2 months in office

17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Alba relieved as PNP-7 director after 2 months in office

Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba has been relieved as Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 director based on an order which took effect on Monday, two months after he took over the post.

This was confirmed by Alba to the media during his command visit in Bohol on Monday.

Alba who was replaced by Brig. General Jerry Formaleza Bearis of PRO 3 was transferred to the Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development in Camp Crame.

“As a good officer, we follow orders, so amidst the issues ako po ay nagpapatuloy po ng trabaho wherever I will be assigned,” said Alba.

The police general said his sudden transfer was due to “e-sabong,” but did not elaborate how this particularly affected his term in office.  

“Yung isang issue is ang e-sabong. Pinakita naman natin na nagtrabaho tayo. Yung ating Region VII, we made arrest, we arrested people, we filed cases and we have more than 200 operations. I surmise baka kami pa ang pinaka mataas na figure,” said Alba.

“Ang masabi ko lang is we did our best. But of course, we have to follow orders,” he added.

Alba assumed office as the region’s top cop on October 13, 2022.

He is a member of the Philippine National Police Academy “Tagapagpatupad” Class of 1992.

During his brief stint as director, he issued a challenge to police stations across the region to intensify their drive against all kinds of criminality in their respective jurisdictions within 92 days.

He also directed all police station commanders, including provincial and city directors, to respond to media.

Alba also launched his 4Cs strategic framework for the region which pertained to ‘”connectivity, “critical thinking, capability enhancement, and cleansing.” (RT)

