Sale of firecrackers still prohibited in Tagbilaran

The selling of firecrackers is still prohibited in Tagbilaran City as part of the government’s efforts to prevent accidents and injuries during the holidays, an official said.

According to Councilor Eliezer “Ondoy” Borja, chairman of the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s Committee on Peace and Order and Public Safety, a special permit is needed for the sale of firecrackers but so far none have been issued.

“Atong likayan ang sunog, or naa bay mo buto. Dihay nahitabo sauna na dihay nilabsik sa namaligya so nagbuto-buto. So maong gidili for safety,” said Borja.

The city legislator noted that the prohibition on the sale of firecrackers was also implemented to minimize their proliferation in the city.

Minimizing the lighting or use of firecrackers by banning its sale has been imposed by the city government in a bid to mitigate firecracker-related injuries, which are notably rampant across the country during celebration of Christmas and New Year.

The prohibition was first implemented during the term of former Mayor Baba Yap and has been continued under Mayor Jane Yap, his wife.

Meanwhile, the public is not barred from buying firecrackers sold outside Tagbilaran City and use these within the city.

However, lighting firecrackers is only allowed in special zones designated by the city government. (RT)