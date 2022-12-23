300 rescued as Ro-Ro vessel runs aground in waters off Tubigon island

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and volunteers rescued more than 300 passengers and crew members of a vessel which ran aground in waters off an island-barangay in Tubigon town at dawn on Friday.

PCG Western Bohol deputy commander Ensign Babe Jocelie Isaga said those on board the vessel were ferried from the stranded FastCat M20, a roll-on, roll-off vessel, to the Tubigon Port.

The ship was travelling from Cebu City to Tubigon when it ran aground at a shallow portion of the sea particularly in Canlangi Point located southeast off Pangapasan Island at around 5 a.m.

“Nasaktohan lang g’yud na low tide mao na sangad siya,” said Isaga.

Among those rescued were 289 ka passengers and 47 crew members. The vessel also had onboard 35 units of rolling cargo.

According to Isaga, no one was injured during the incident but the ship’s captain decided to have the passengers and crew members transported to the port to ensure their safety.

The vessel remained stranded at the said area as of Friday morning.

 “Nitawag na dayon namo ang captain sa ilang pagka aground dayon pero ingon siya na iya lang hulaton na mo lutaw ang maong barko pero adtong nakita niya na taod-taod pa ang high tide para mo lutaw ang barko, mao ni decide na sila na panaugon ang mga pasehero,” Isaga said.

Isaga added that the PCG in Tubigon only had a single aluminum boat at their disposal prompting them to request the assistance of the local government and enlist the aid of fishermen.

Authorities noted that several other vessels have run aground in the same area in the past due to its being shallow. (A. Doydora)

