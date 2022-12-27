BFP: No evidence yet to back alleged arson in Tagbilaran fire

Topic |  
December 27, 2022
December 27, 2022

BFP: No evidence yet to back alleged arson in Tagbilaran fire

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

There is no evidence at present to back claims that the fire which burned down a seaside shanty area in Tagbilaran City at past midnight on Friday last week was due to arson, an official said.

FO1 Ritchen Roslinda of the Tagbilaran City Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on Tuesday said they do not have physical evidence nor testimonies from eyewitnesses to prove that the fire which killed three people and displaced 300 others was intentionally ignited.

“Wala gyuy nakakita, even tong mga silingan na mata pa. Wala gyud nakabantay gyud og suspicious acts or mga ebidensya na maka point it is arson na gi tuyo og sunog,” said Roslinda.

Roslinda confirmed that two persons of interest identified by authorities only as “Langlang” and “RJ” were indeed at the house which was pinpointed to have been where the fire originated.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Langlang lived in the said house while her boyfriend RJ frequently visited. Both were noted to have been released from prison three months ago after being convicted of drug charges.

However, the two were seen in a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage leaving the house at past 8 p.m. on Thursday, hours before the fire started.

They were not seen returning to the area after being seen through the CCTV.

“After sila nakita na mipahawa pinaagi sa CCTV, wala na sila makit-e na nibalik. Wala na sila makita sa CCTV after na nihawa na sila sa place,” said Roslinda.

RJ was initially tagged as a person of interest due to a fight between him and Langlang which broke out hours prior to the fire incident.

“Pag-away nila ni buhi og storya ning laki na unta mangamatay mo, ma hurot mo. Pero bisan pa og grabe ang away kay ga bahas-bahas na, ga kuyog gihapon sila og uli didto sa balay sa laki sa Dampas,” Roslinda said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Roslinda admitted that they have no other proof to conclude that RJ and Langlang were involved in starting the fire, aside from the circumstantial evidence which placed the couple at the scene of fire and being in a fight before the blaze erupted.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Meanwhile, fire investigators are looking into other possible causes such as faulty electrical wiring and the use of a kerosene lamp.

“Among nasuta na kaning balay diin nagsugod ang sunog made of light materials, gabok na gani kuno, unya ang rooms nila four sa ubos, duha sa ibabaw unya naa ni silay electric fan tagsa na mag andar unya malimtan og pawong 24 hours based ni sa testimony sa tag balay,” said Roslinda.

Police had earlier noted that both Langlang and RJ underwent investigation but were not placed under arrest.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

They were cooperating with the authorities in their probe but both have been placed under constant surveillance. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Possible arson eyed in Tagbilaran fire; 3 ‘persons of interest’ identified

Fire and police authorities are looking into the possibility of arson as cause behind the blaze which erupted in the…

Sale of firecrackers still prohibited in Tagbilaran

The selling of firecrackers is still prohibited in Tagbilaran City as part of the government’s efforts to prevent accidents and…

Alba relieved as PNP-7 director after 2 months in office

Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba has been relieved as Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 director based on an order which…

‘No sacred cows’: PRO 7 chief assures no special treatment for lawbreaking cops

The region’s top cop has assured that there are no “sacred cows” in the Philippine National Police (PNP) following the…

Dauis police sergeant nabbed for robbing 3 gasoline stations in Bohol

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly robbing a gasoline station in Trinidad town on Saturday afternoon and possibly…

OGAR summons budget officers amid probe on ‘misuse of funds’

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Capitol officials working on budgetary measures will…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply