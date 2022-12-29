Man dies after Christmas Day road mishap in Alicia

A man who figured in a road mishap while driving his motorcycle on Christmas day has died due to injuries sustained, police said.

According to Staff Sgt. Jonas Rey Bersano of the Alicia Police Station, Crisben Ayuban of Barangay Untaga, Alicia succumbed to his injuries at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City on Tuesday.

Based on the police’s probe, Ayuban on board his Yamaha Sniper 150 rammed another motorcycle from behind while traversing a national road in Barangay Napo at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

“Padung Candijay ang direction aning duha unya allegedly kusog padagan ning namatay unya under the influence of liquor. Iyang gi banggaan sa likod ning us aka motor mao nangatumba sila,” said Bersano.

Due to his high speed, Ayuban was thrown off his motorcycle upon impact causing severe head injuries.

The fatality was noted to have not been wearing a helmet during the incident.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other motorcycle and his passenger sustained minor injuries.

All three men who figured in the road mishap were rushed to the Don Emilio Del Valle Hospital in Ubay but Ayuban was transferred to the GCGMH where he died two days after the incident. (A. Doydora)

