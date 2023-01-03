Man survives highway shooting in Ubay

Topic |  
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Man survives highway shooting in Ubay

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 41-year-old man survived a gun attack carried out against him while he was driving a motorela along a national highway in Barangay Calangama, Ubay town.

Staff Sgt. Erico Daigan of the Ubay Police Station said victim Edwin Boysillo was transporting a passenger on his motorela-for-hire when the suspect Jerome Lopez, 37, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle shot him multiple times on Saturday afternoon.  

“Namasehero ni si Edwin, unya kaning biktima nakakita ang maong biktima na naay nagsunod niya na nagti-on na og armas sa luyo pero wa ra siya kalikay mao naigo gyud,” said Daigan.   

Boysillo who sustained gunshot wounds in his upper chest, left elbow and lower back was already in stable condition after receiving emergency medical aid.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Passersby saw the injured Boysillo inside his crashed motorella prompting them to alert the authorities which in turn deployed a rescue team.

He was initially rushed to the Don Emilio del Valle Hospital in Ubay but was later referred to a hospital in Tagbilaran City.

Bosyillo’s passenger, a woman who was not identified by police, sustained minor injuries after the motorela crashed after the latter was shot.

According to Daigan, Lopez was arrested by police during a hot pursuit operation later on the same day.

Lopez was arrested near his home after he was fingered by Boysillo as the gunman.

“Ang biktima mismo naka storya pa man mao iyang gi gitug-an maong among nag conduct mi og hot pursuit operation,” said Daigan.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Jerome was placed under police custody pending the filing of a frustrated murder charge against him and the release of the result of a paraffin test.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Meanwhile, the man who accompanied Lopez and drove the motorcycle remained unididentifed.

Initial investigation indicated that both Lopez and Boysillo were members of a gun-for-hire group.

Lopez allegedly found out that Boysillo received an order to have him killed.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Si Boysillo mi dung sa balay sa suspect adtong niaging adlaw na naa kunoy ni sugo niya na ipapatay ang ang maong suspect. Mura’g hing tug-an ba. Mao gi unhan nalang siguro siya,” said Daigan.

However, investigators continued their probe on the incident and look for other possible angles behind the gun attack. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

5 vehicles rammed by truck in Albur highway

Five vehicles were damaged in a multivehicle collision which was instigated by a dump truck along a national road in…

Army troopers in pursuit of NPA rebels after clash in San Isidro

Government troopers are in pursuit of suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) following a clash between the Philippine…

BFP: No evidence yet to back alleged arson in Tagbilaran fire

There is no evidence at present to back claims that the fire which burned down a seaside shanty area in…

Possible arson eyed in Tagbilaran fire; 3 ‘persons of interest’ identified

Fire and police authorities are looking into the possibility of arson as cause behind the blaze which erupted in the…

Sale of firecrackers still prohibited in Tagbilaran

The selling of firecrackers is still prohibited in Tagbilaran City as part of the government’s efforts to prevent accidents and…

Alba relieved as PNP-7 director after 2 months in office

Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba has been relieved as Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 director based on an order which…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply