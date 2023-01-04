4 hurt in Tagbilaran road mishap

23 hours ago
Four persons landed in the hospital following a collision between a sedan and a truck along a barangay road in Tagbilaran City at noon on Tuesday.

A Toyota Vios driven by one Miraflor Lagura suddenly swerved into the opposite lane and slammed into an incoming Coca-Cola panel truck at the slightly uphill Ligason Street in Barangay Bool, said Staff Sgt. Meyjurricko Arawiran, traffic investigator for the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

Lagura admitted to authorities that she fell asleep while driving the vehicle which had on board three other persons.

“Nalinga kuno siya, niangkon siya na sayop niya to kay murag nakatagpilaw kuno mao siyay ni bangga sa panel truck,” said Arawiran.

Lagura and her three passengers, her 75-year-old mother Telma, son Mark and niece Victoria sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for checkup.

No charges will be filed against Lagura as both parties are expected to enter a settlement deal. (AD)

