Bohol PNP director files courtesy resignation

Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director Colonel Lorenzo Batuan has tendered his courtesy resignation to heed the call of the Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos as part of the cleansing process of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) ranks.

Batuan confirmed on Monday that he officially tendered his resignation on Friday last week along with newly appointed PNP Central Visayas director Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, another brigadier general and 27 colonels in the region.

According to Batuan, they will continue to hold their respective posts pending an evaluation to be conducted by a five-man committee.

“E-evaluate ang amoang record then the instruction is to maintain our present designation so naay status quo until such time na mo gawas ang resulta sa ilang pagahimuon na investigation,” said Batuan.

The massive courtesy resignation of PNP officials with the ranks of colonel and higher resulted from the appeal of Abalos which was issued in a bid to purge the police force’s ranks of ties to the illegal drug trade.

PNP chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr., who himself had earlier tendered his courtesy resignation, in a press conference on Monday announced that so far more than 500 out of the 956 full police colonels and generals have filed adhered to Abalos’ call.

Batuan is the lone full police colonel in Bohol.

The province’s top cop said that he believes that there are indeed top-brass police officials who are indeed involved in the illicit drug trade.

He added that the process will likely lead to the filing of cases against some police officials.

“Akong nakita na aduna juy mga third-level officers siguro pud na ma file-an og kaso tungod sa ilang involvement sa illegal drugs,” said Batuan.

According to Batuan, the local police force’s morale remains high and has not been affected by the mass courtesy resignation.

He said that so far he has not received information indicating that police officers under his command are involved in illegal drugs.

“Atoang team karon, ang mga kapulisan sa Bohol clean ta sa pagkakaron. Kung duna man ganiy mga personnel nato before na na-link sa illegal na binuhatan, sa pagkakaron wala na sa atong present administration,” said Batuan. (RT)