3 hurt as runaway tire causes tricab to crash in Tagbilaran

Three persons landed in the hospital when a tricab crashed after it was hit by a tire which detached from a moving van along national road in Tagbilaran City on Tuesday morning.

Staff Sgt. Rodolfo Sanchez of the Tagbilaran City Police Station said the left front tire of a Nissan Urvan came off causing it to hit a tricab at the opposite lane and causing the latter to turn turtle along VP Inting in Barangay Mansasa.

“Ang ligid aning Nissan Urvan kalit og kahusa maoy naka-igo aning iyang kasugat na tricab na dali ra pud ma tumba kay tulo ra may ligid,” said Sanchez.

The tricab’s driver, Richard Guillen, 39, and his passengers Mylene Bulac, 23; Hannah Bulac, 22; and Jane Francisca, 23; sustained minor injuries.

They were rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City for emergency medical aid.

Meanwhile, Golorich Cabagnot who was driving the van was uninjured.

No charges are expected to be filed against Cabagnot as both parties were expected to come up with a settlement, said Sanchez. (A. Doydora)

