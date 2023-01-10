Newly promoted Sagbayan police chief hurt in road mishap

The newly promoted police chief of Sagbayan was sent to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered due to a car crash which happened while he was driving home after taking oath for his new rank on Tuesday morning.

According to Staff Sgt. Aldrich Añabieza of the Sagbayan Police Station, the Hyundai Accent driven by Captain Eric Binangbang slammed into an electric post located roadside in Barangay Ubujan, Sagbayan at past 11 a.m.

Binangbang had just attended a donning of rank and oath-taking ceremony at the Bohol Provincial Police Office headquarters in Camp Fransciscso Dagohoy in Tagbilaran City when he figured in the accident.

The police chief had been promoted from lieutenant to captain.

Añabieza added that Binangbang fell asleep while driving causing his vehicle to swerve into the opposite lane and ram the concrete post.

“Medyo nakatagpilaw siya gamay gikan siya sa barracks. Nakabig niya iyang manibela padung didto sa left side mao ni bangga siya sa poste,” said Añabieza.

Binangbang was rushed to a hospital in Tagbilaran City for emergency medical treatment while no one else was injured due to the road mishap.

He was in stable condition but was set to undergo various tests. (AD)

