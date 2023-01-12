4 rescued after pumpboat sinks off Getafe

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

4 rescued after pumpboat sinks off Getafe

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Four persons were rescued after their pumpboat started to sink in waters off Getafe town amid the presence of a low pressure area and shear line that have been triggering heavy rains on Wednesday afternoon.

Asterio Suello, chief of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said the small pumpboat took in water after it was buffeted by strong waves some 20 meters from the town’s fishport.

The individuals had just bought fish at a market in mainland Getafe and were on their way home to the island-barangay of Nasingin when the disaster struck at past 3 p.m.

“Gikan ni sila nangumpra kay tabo man sa Getafe. Napalisan sila og uli mao naabtan sila og unos mga pila ka meters gikan sa fish port,” said Suello.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Suello, fishermen who witnessed the incident rescued the individuals as the latter’s pumpboat started to submerge into the sea.

None of the stranded individuals were injured while the sinking pumpboat was salvaged by the rescuing fishermen. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Newly promoted Sagbayan police chief hurt in road mishap

The newly promoted police chief of Sagbayan was sent to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered due to a…

3 hurt as runaway tire causes tricab to crash in Tagbilaran

Three persons landed in the hospital when a tricab crashed after it was hit by a tire which detached from…

4 hurt in Tagbilaran road mishap

Four persons landed in the hospital following a collision between a sedan and a truck along a barangay road in…

2 college students die in Ubay road mishap

Two 23-year-old college students believed to have been racing on their motorcycles died after both crashed due to collision along…

Man dies after Christmas Day road mishap in Alicia

A man who figured in a road mishap while driving his motorcycle on Christmas day has died due to injuries…

300 rescued as Ro-Ro vessel runs aground in waters off Tubigon island

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and volunteers rescued more than 300 passengers and crew members of a vessel which ran…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply