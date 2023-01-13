Dagohoy man swept away by floodwaters

One person in Dagohoy town has been reported missing at the height of the effects of a low-pressure area (LPA) which triggered heavy rains in Bohol on Wednesday.

According to Staff Sgt. Ghee Ilaw of the Dagohoy Police Station, 59-year-old Catalino Reponte was swept away by floodwaters caused by continuous rains that poured over various parts of the province.

Reponte was attempted to cross a spillway bridge on board his motorcycle conked out and was toppled by the current in Barangay San Miguel at past 7 p.m.

“Pag labang niya naa nay baha daan pero di pa nuon kusog ang tubig. Gi pugos niya og labang unya na pawng iyang motor,” said Ilaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

A person who witnessed the incident but was not immediately able to report it to authorities due to weak cell signal at the remote village.

The Dagohoy Police Station was only alerted of the incident at 10 p.m., three hours after Reponte was swept away by floodwaters.

Emergency responders and police conducted a search and rescue operation but both Reponte and his motorcycle have not yet been found as of Thursday night.

“Gikan sa San Miguel gisubay nila didto sa Malitbog ang lutsanan, naabtan mga three kilometers ang nasubay pero wa pa gihapon,” said Ilaw.

Based on data from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), some 75 individuals were preemptively evacuated in the town of Dagohoy due to threatening floods on Wednesday and early Thursday.

At the height of the LPA-induced rains, Bohol was placed under a red rainfall warning in which the state weather bureau alerted the public of rains that were expected to cause severe flooding and landslides. (A. Doydora)