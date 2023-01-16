Man missing in Lanao Norte flooding found dead Read

A person seen to have been swept away by floodwaters at the height of continuous downpour caused by a low-pressure area last week has been found dead in Dagohoy town.

According to Staff Sgt. Ghee Ilaw of the Dagohoy Police Station, the remains of Catalino Reponte, 59, were found underwater at 11 a.m on Saturday, three days after he went missing.

Reponte attempted to cross a spillway bridge on board his motorcycle when it conked out and was toppled by the current in Barangay San Miguel at past 7 p.m. on Wednesday last week.

“Wa siya makit-e dayon kay nadat-ugan siya og kahoy sa ilawom sa tubig pero pag retrieve nila, kutob dughan na ang tubig,” said Ilaw.

The body was found a kilometer away from the spillway bridge in Barangay San Miguel where he was carried away by strong current.

Reponte’s motorcycle was found on Friday by the emergency responders which allowed them to later zero in on the location of his remains.

Ilaw noted that authorities were not able to spot him immediately as he was pinned down by a large tree branch.

“Natubanan siya og kahoy maong dugay kaayo siya nakit-an,” said Ilaw.

The search and retrieval operation was conducted since Wednesday night by personnel of TaRSIER 117, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and Dagohoy Police Station. (AD)