Call center agent injured in Baclayon road mishap

17 hours ago
A call center agent was injured after her motorcycle slammed into a multicab parked at the side of a national highway in Baclayon town at past 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Staff Sgt. Ian Micutan of the Baclayon Police Station said Joana Calag was on her way home from work at a Business Process Outsourcing firm in Tagbilaran City when she rammed the parked vehicle.

Calag admitted to authorities that she fell asleep while driving.

“Padung ni siya mo uli, unya nakatog samtang nag drive kay maoy pag out niya sa buntag, gi duka siguro,” said Micutan.

Calag reportedly only sustained minor injuries and had no visible open wounds.

Emergency responders of the TaRSIER 117 still took her to a hospital for medical treatment and further examination.

The multicab incurred minor damages but the owner was not planning on filing charges. (AD)

