1st underwater pageant held in Panglao; Boholana crowned

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The first-ever underwater pageant in the Philippines was held in the seawaters of Panglao last Friday.

The 1st edition of the search for Aqua Queen of the Universe crowned Debora Celedio Mariotti, a Boholana free diving champ.

Other beauty queens crowned were Aimie Rita of Iloilo as Asia Queen of the Ocean and Al Christian Adap from Laguna as Aqua Queen of Pearl.

ADVERTISEMENT

The underwater pageant was in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The Founder of the AQULI & NQULI Underwater Pageant is Miss Eren Noche, an ocean advocate beauty queen and banker.

Noche told the Chronicle that this underwater pageant is designed in order to promote the preservation of marine life. including our oceans and natural waters.

Present during the event last Friday were the ambassadors of Ocean 2022, Patricia Javier and actor Michael Yousef Agassi. ISP Clau Ongkiko of the Rotary Club of Roces D3780, Ferdinand Abejon and Atorni Ton of News Watch together with Aqua Princess Lara Summer Callanta & Erica Pazcoguin, Ambassador of the Ocean Marjorie Renner (Noble Queen of the Universe LTD 2022).

THE BOHOLANA FREEDIVE QUEEN

The crowned Boholana Mariotti who represented Bohol is a Freediving Instructor and the deepest-reaching. Boholana Freediver who can dive 42 meters deep and hold her breath for 5 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her Advocacy as a woman of this generation is to be the “agent of change by motivating aspiring ocean enthusiasts to be mindful of marine life conservation and restoration.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Freediving is a sustainable activity, hence, she wants to encourage everyone — regardless of age, to conquer their fear of the water and create a mindset concerning marine conservation and restoration.

Despite being a non-swimmer, it has been a challenge for her to deal with bodies of water. Her husband, who is a water enthusiast, has influenced her to cope with her fear and learn freediving.

From swimming lessons to freediving lessons, she progressed and naturally became aware of her well-being. The connection between herself and the ocean water has been greatly developed and she appreciated sports further. Freediving became her lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sensation while she attains depths is stimulating that helps her reset her consciousness. Simple to say but freediving made her happy and fulfilled.

Through freediving, she become curious and explored beyond the sport itself. she became mindful of the environment and understand her responsibility as a freediver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms, Debora said she feels “more conscious in her day-to-day activities and self-expression” being a free diver.