Man hurt as car rams house in Maribojoc

Topic |  
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Man hurt as car rams house in Maribojoc

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 27-year-old man was injured after the car he was driving rammed a house located at the side of a national highway in Maribojoc town at past midnight on Sunday.

Staff Sgt. Felix Quibol of the Maribojoc Police Station said victim Juhn Sagum was on his way home from judging a “Miss Gay” pageant as part of festivities of a village fiesta when he figured in the accident at past 1 a.m.

According to Quibol, Sagum was believed to have fallen asleep while driving causing the vehicle to swerve and overshoot the road.

“Gikan ni ga judge og pageant, posibleng nakainom, unya kay kadlawon naman basin gaduka mao na lose control siya mao nitipas didto sa balay,” said Quibol.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Sagum was in stable condition but he was placed under observation at a private hospital due to a possible eye injury.

“Nilusot ni siya sa bintanan unya naumod ni iyang nawong, unya naigo iyang mata,” said Quibol.

Based on the police’s initial probe, Sagum hit a concrete portion of the house owned by one Simplicio Horditas.

The house did not incur any significant damage. (ad)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Car, motorcycle fall off Calape causeway in road mishap

A sedan and a motorcycle fell into a shallow portion of the sea while crossing a causeway between mainland Calape…

3 hurt in two-motorcycle collision in Bilar

Three persons landed in the hospital following a two-motorcycle collision in Bilar town on Sunday night. Staff Sgt. Jerome Sugabo…

Fire razes restaurant in Loon, leaves P120k damages

A fire caused by unattended cooking razed a restaurant located in a commercial area in Loon town at past midnight…

Call center agent injured in Baclayon road mishap

A call center agent was injured after her motorcycle slammed into a multicab parked at the side of a national…

Man missing in Dagohoy flooding found dead

A person seen to have been swept away by floodwaters at the height of continuous downpour caused by a low-pressure…

Danish national, 41, dies in Dauis road mishap

A 41-year-old Danish national died after his motorcycle slammed into an electric post at the side of a national highway…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply