Newborn found dead in Dauis shore

A newborn baby boy, with his umbilical cord attached, was found dead at a muddy shore in Dauis town early on Friday.

Corporal Jade Perocho of the Dauis Police Station said a resident who noticed the foul smell of the lifeless newborn found the body behind a bakeshop in Purok 1, Barangay Poblacion at past 8 a.m.

Authorities believed that the baby was around two days old.

“Matud pa na nagkob ning bata unya ang iyang dagya medyo naa gamay sa decomposition state so pila ka oras na gyud siguro ning patay,” said Perocho.

According to Perocho, investigators have yet to identify the person or persons who abandoned the baby.

They have also yet to determine if the newborn was intentionally killed or was already dead upon birth.

Under the Revised Penal Code, the person responsible for the death of the newborn may be charged with infanticide if the baby is proven to be less than three years of age. (AD)



