Bohol seeks to implement Universal Health Care by next year

The provincial government of Bohol which is one of the pilot provinces for the Universal Health Care (UHC) hopes to fully implement the program by next year to provide more expansive and accessible free healthcare to the public.

According to Assistant Provincial Health Office Dr. Yul Lopez, the Provincial Health Board led by Governor Aris Aumentado was convened on Monday to discuss the status of the UHC and appointment of officials in key agencies and organizations that will spearhead the program’s implementation.

“Gi-presentar namo ni governor [Aumentado] og asa na tang dapit sa UHC kay ang Bohol is one of the early integration sites sa tibuok Pilipinas, and nindot ni siya kay inclusive ning maong programa na maghatag og tabang sa mga kabus,” said Lopez.

The health official noted that the PHO and other agencies have started to register residents and assign them to health centers and hospitals that will cater to their needs and offer services for free.

Those registered will become beneficiaries of the PhilHealth “Konsulta Package.”

Under the program, individuals will be able to get checkups, consultations and even medicine from their assigned healthcare facility or practitioner such as physicians.

“Nagsugod palang ta ani sa public pero soon hasta ang mga private doctors pwede silang mo dawat, ma assignan sila. So every time na masakit, kahibalo na sila og aha mo dulong. It is assigning one health care provider or a doctor or a team to every family,” Lopez said.

As part of the UHC, the government also seeks to establish “Super Health Centers” in each municipality which will be replete with equipment and will offer ambulatory care.

These facilities will also have pharmacies that will provide fee medicine.

“Of course dili pa makas-a tanang lungsod pero strategic towns dunay Super Health Center. Kini siya, naa ni siya pero kompleto ni siya sa ekipo. Dili ka lang ma-admit but naa ang services such as CBC, urinalysis, CBC, ECG, X-ray, ultrasound naa diha,” said Lopez.

Lopez noted that expenses for the implementation of the program will be paid through a “Special Health Fund” which was created through the UHC law and will be under the control of the Provincial Health Board. (A. Doydora)