Man, 44, dies after motorcycle slams into tree in Maribojoc

A man died after his motorcycle overshot a national road and slammed into a tree in Maribojoc town at past 5 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Master Sgt. Jared Jamisola of the Maribojoc Police Station, Noel Almedilla, a former member of the Maribojoc Emergency Rescue Unit was travelling from Loon town when he hit a mahogany tree in Barangay San Vicente.

“Pag-abot atbang sa elementary school, na lose control siya mao ng naigo siya na dako kaayo unya iyang ulo gyuy naigo,” said Jamisola.

Almedilla had just attended a party in celebration for winning a commercial league basketball game and was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamisola said Almedilla who was not wearing a helmet during the incident sustained severe head injuries.

He was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. (AD)