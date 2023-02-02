1 dead, 1 hurt in two-motorcycle collision

One man died while another was injured after their motorcycles collided along a national road in Loay town on Monday night.

According to Staff Sgt. Pepito Peroy of the Loay Police Station, Nazario Alconera, 29, rammed another motorcycle driven by Ferdinand Garay, 46, in Barangay Villalimpia.

Garay was about to make a left turn when Alconera hit him from the side causing the latter to be thrown off his motorcycle.

“Ni signal na ni si [Garay] paliko padong wala pero wa kabantay ni si Alconera mao naabtan. Si Alconera ni bangga pero siya maoy na grabehan,” said Villalimpia.

Alconera was severely hurt while Garay only sustained minor injuries.

Peroy said Alconera was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but was declared dead on arrival. (AD)