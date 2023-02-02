1 dead, 1 hurt in two-motorcycle collision

Topic |  
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

1 dead, 1 hurt in two-motorcycle collision

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

One man died while another was injured after their motorcycles collided along a national road in Loay town on Monday night.

According to Staff Sgt. Pepito Peroy of the Loay Police Station, Nazario Alconera, 29, rammed another motorcycle driven by Ferdinand Garay, 46, in Barangay Villalimpia.

Garay was about to make a left turn when Alconera hit him from the side causing the latter to be thrown off his motorcycle.

“Ni signal na ni si [Garay] paliko padong wala pero wa kabantay ni si Alconera mao naabtan. Si Alconera ni bangga pero siya maoy na grabehan,” said Villalimpia.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Alconera was severely hurt while Garay only sustained minor injuries.

Peroy said Alconera was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but was declared dead on arrival. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Man, 44, dies after motorcycle slams into tree in Maribojoc

A man died after his motorcycle overshot a national road and slammed into a tree in Maribojoc town at past…

1 dead, 1 hurt in 2-motorcycle collision in Panglao

A 47-year-old man died after two motorcycles collided in Panglao town in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to Staff…

Car, motorcycle fall off Calape causeway in road mishap

A sedan and a motorcycle fell into a shallow portion of the sea while crossing a causeway between mainland Calape…

3 hurt in two-motorcycle collision in Bilar

Three persons landed in the hospital following a two-motorcycle collision in Bilar town on Sunday night. Staff Sgt. Jerome Sugabo…

Man hurt as car rams house in Maribojoc

A 27-year-old man was injured after the car he was driving rammed a house located at the side of a…

Fire razes restaurant in Loon, leaves P120k damages

A fire caused by unattended cooking razed a restaurant located in a commercial area in Loon town at past midnight…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply