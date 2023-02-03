BFP: Unattended mosquito coil caused Tagbi fire, not arson

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

BFP: Unattended mosquito coil caused Tagbi fire, not arson

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Tagbilaran City Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has ruled out arson in the fire that burned down a seaside shanty area in the city, leaving three persons dead and displacing over 300 individuals.

BFP Tagbilaran chief Senior Inspector Ben Bradpitt Lopez, in his report before the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Friday, said the fire started due to an unattended mosquito coil.  

Initially, fire investigators considered that the blaze was intentionally started due to a quarrel which stemmed from a love triangle.

“Based on the evidence we’ve gathered we’ve come up with the finding that the fire was accidental and there was lack of evidence on the intentional side of the case,” said Lopez.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Lopez, the house in which the fire was believed to have started tested negative for “accelerants” which would have indicated that arson was committed.

Meanwhile, authorities found negligence on the part of Christina Arocha, a resident of the house in which the fire was believed to have started, and her boyfriend Argie Anito.

The three persons who died in the blaze were Arcoha’s relatives, Remedios Arocha Baluca, 50; Edgar Manzano, 50; and their daughter Meyer Manzano, 9.

Arocha and Anioto were the ones accused of having left the mosquito coil inside their room.

Both were charged with reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and damage to property before the Tagbilaran City Prosecutor’s Office.

According to Lopez, the former live-in partner of Arocha went inside her room to get a pair of shoes she borrowed and saw the unattended mosquito coil.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“We have a witness, meron tayong love triangle, si Rey and Argie then Christina. Based sa statement ni Rey, pumunta siya sa bahay para kunin yung shoes na hiniram ni Christina then nakita niya yung naiwan na katol afterwards nangyari yong sunog,” said Lopez.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The city fire marshal added that they also received testimonies from other witnesses who saw that the fire started from Arocha’s room. (rt)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol bound? PDEA, PNP probe P68-million shabu found in N. Samar

Authorities have yet to determine if the P68-million shabu stash found inside a vehicle in Allen, Northern Samar earlier this…

Newborn found dead in Dauis shore

A newborn baby boy, with his umbilical cord attached, was found dead at a muddy shore in Dauis town early…

SC reverses decision, acquits Dumaluan of graft

The Supreme Court (SC) has acquitted businessman and former Panglao mayor Doloreich Dumaluan who was charged with graft for allegedly…

Corella seeks Capitol’s help amid ballooning debt seen to cripple LGU services

Municipal councilors of Corella have sought the assistance of the provincial government in addressing the town’s struggles in settling a…

P8.5-million shabu seized in Dauis drug bust

Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives seized on Wednesday night shabu worth P8.5 million, the largest single-operation drug…

Ex-Cortes mayor gets 48 years imprisonment for falsification, graft

The Saniganbayan has sentenced former Cortes mayor Apolinaria Balistoy to a total of 48 years imprisonment for falsifying liquidation documents…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply