Town hall security guard stabs drinking buddy in Dagohoy

A drinking session on Tuesday between two friends turned bloody after one of them, a security guard, stabbed dead the other in Dagohoy town.

Senior Master Sgt. Marlon Candia of the Dagohoy Police Station said Virgilio Melicor, 62, stabbed Rommel Del Rosario two times with a knife while both were engaged in a heated argument at past 8 p.m.

According Candia, Del Rosario sustained stab wounds in his stomach and chest which caused his instantaneous death.

“Ga uban ra ni sila og inom pero galalis mao ni-abot og gubot unya kaning suspek ni alegar na gi tuok kuno siya og una, unya nag lisod na siya og ginhawa,” said Candia.

Melicor, a security guard of the Dagohoy Municipal Hall, claimed that he acted in self-defense as Del Rosario was strangling him when he stabbed him.

Both men had been drinking since morning at the residence of Melicor in Barangay Poblacion.

Candia said Melicor left house after the incident to tell his wife what happened but later returned and surrendered to responding police.

Melicor has been placed under police custody pending the filing of a homicide charge against him. (A. Doydora)

