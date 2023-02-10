1 dead, 2 hurt in AUV-multicab collision in Lila

One person died while three others were injured after an AUV and a multicab collided head on in Lila town on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior Master Sgt. Rey Basco of the Lila Police Station said the fatality, Mirafe Umali, 40, of Tagbilaran City was still rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

According to Basco, both vehicles which were at a sharp curve when the multicab crossed to the opposite lane and slammed into the Isuzu Sportivo along a national highway in Barangay Nagsulay.

“Pag-abot nila adtong blind curve na area nag isig wave-ay sila, nag isig-kawatanay sa pikas, pero didto sila gaabot sa lane sa Sportivo,” said Basco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umali was noted to have been sitting at the front passenger seat of the multicab during the collision which caused the commuter vehicle to crash and fall to its side.

Romero Ciruela, 40, and Joaquin Salvo, 53, drivers of the multicab and AUV, respectively, sustained various injuries and were also taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Another passenger of the multicab Christopher Miculob, 43, sustained minor injuries while two boys aged 12 and six who were riding the AUV were unharmed.

Meanwhile, authorities have yet to file any charges pending their investigation and the decision of the aggrieved parties to either push for legal proceedings or agree on a settlement. (AD)