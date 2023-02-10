66-year-old man found dead under Alicia bridge

18 hours ago

A 66-year-old man was found dead in a creek under a bridge in Alica town on Tuesday, two days after he was last seen by his family.

According to Staff Sgt. Keith Garcia of the Alicia Police Station, the body which was floating in the water was discovered by a passerby at past 12 p.m. in Barangay Cabatang.

The dead person was identified as Gregorio Aquino, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Alicia.

Aquino was believed to have been swept away by current while he tried to cross the creak amid heavy rains on February 5, 2023.

Garcia said Aquino was visiting his brother in San Pascual, Ubay and was on his way home to Alicia.

His family confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

“Didto ni siya sa San Pascual, Ubay unya ga inom-inom unya pagka palis ni uli na siya padung sa ilaha dinhi sa Poblacion, Alicia. Unya nakainom lagi unya tabukonon og sapa padulong sa ilaha mao nalumos siguro,” said Garcia.

Based on the police’s probe and the examination of the town’s municipal health officer, there were no indications of foul play behind Aquino’s death. (A. Doydora)

