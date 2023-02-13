Man behind multimillion investment scam in Bohol nabbed anew in Tagaytay

Niño Jedeiah Ramos who has been accused of amassing millions of pesos through a massive investment scam in Bohol in which businessmen and politicians have fallen prey was arrested by police in Tagaytay City on Sunday night.

According to Corporal Luis Norman Olivera of the Philippine National Police’s Regional Highway Patrol Unit – National Capital Region (RHU NCR), Ramos who allegedly raked in P300 million in investments, particularly through fraudulent foreign exchange trading, was arrested along with his live-in partner Nikkie Joy Pon at a popular coffee shop in Tagayay City at past 8 p.m.

Both were apprehended by virtue of arrest warrants for syndicated estafa and estafa cases, which were lodged before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 1 in Tagbilaran City.

Ramos and Pon were detained at the custodial facility of RHPU-NCR pending their transfer to a detention facility in Bohol where they will face the charges filed against them.

Syndicated estafa is a non-bailable offense.

According to Executive Master Sgt. Harold Bihag of the Bohol CIDG, Ramos was arrested for multiple counts of estafa in Quezon City in August, 2021.

He was brought to Bohol to face the charges filed against him but was released after posting bail.

“Nadakpan na ni siya sa tropa sa CIDG sauna pero at the time wala pa mo lusot ni iyang non-bailable offense na syndicated estafe,” said Bihag.

Bihag added that the syndicated estafa complaint against Ramos was filed by multiple complainants.

Syndicated estafa is punished under Presidential Decree No. 1689 and is different from simple estafa which is penalized under the Revised Penal Code.

Estafa becomes syndicated estafa when at least five persons form a corporation or association that unlawfully solicits funds from the general public through fraud.

Ramos allegedly swindled millions of pesos out of government officials, overseas contract workers, doctors, engineers, businessmen, policemen, retired professionals and other Bohol residents.

He is facing multiple other estafa charges, including those independently filed by private complainants.

“Daghan pa ning ubang mga kaso kay naa man puy uban na nag-file privately through sa ilang mga lawyers,” said Bihag. (AD)