Woman dies in motorcycle-van collision in Baclayon

A female bartender who was on her way home from work died after the motorcycle she was driving rammed an incoming van-for-hire along a national highway in Baclayon town on Sunday morning.

Authorities believed that Niezel Virador, 32, who worked at a bar in Panglao, fell asleep while driving her motorcycle, causing the vehicle to swerve to the opposite lane and hit the fully occupied van in Barangay Montana.

“Nakabantay ang driver sa van na kalit lang nikawat sa iyang lane ang motor mao ni aksyon siya og menor pero ni dretso-dretso naman niya ag motor. Mao among duda na nakatog to,” said Staff Sgt. Protacio Man-on, Jr. of the Dauis Police Station.

Rogelio Udarve, 30, who was driving the van, slowed down but did not swerve to avoid the motorcycle believing that Virador would eventually return to her lane.

However, Virador who was travelling at high speed was no longer able to recover.

“Ni menor lang ang van kay abi niya og mo balik ra tong motor sa iyang lane unya wa man jud kuno nakabalik,” said Man-on.

Virador suffered serious head injuries which caused her instantaneous death.

According to Man-on, the van which had 14 passengers on board incurred severe damages but no one was injured.

Based on the police’s probe, Virador was travelling at high speed based on the damages left by the impact.

Authorities noted that Virador was wearing a helmet but this was broken due to the collision.

“Ga helmet to siya pero nabuak ang iyang helmet tungod sa kakusog sa impact,” said Man-on.

Meanwhile, Udarve was placed under police custody but was released after both parties agreed on a settlement. (A. Doydora)