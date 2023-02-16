Russian national critically injured in 2-motorcycle collision in Panglao

A Russian national was injured and was in critical condition after he figured in a two-motorcycle, head-on collision in Panglao town on Wednesday afternoon.

Staff Sgt. Aldrin Cuervo of the Panglao Police Station said Greigoreb Andrie, 50, suddenly swerved into the opposite lane and hit an incoming motorcycle along the Circumferential Road in Barangay Bolod at past 1 p.m.

Andrie was thrown off his motorcycle causing severe injuries to his head and various parts of his body.

Cuervo said Andrie was unconscious when he was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City following the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest update obtained by police indicated that Andrie had not regained consciousness as of Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other motorcycle Paul Gumop-as and his passenger Nenivitch Caravelle of Panglao sustained minor injuries. (AD)