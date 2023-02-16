Russian national critically injured in 2-motorcycle collision in Panglao

Topic |  
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Russian national critically injured in 2-motorcycle collision in Panglao

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A Russian national was injured and was in critical condition after he figured in a two-motorcycle, head-on collision in Panglao town on Wednesday afternoon.

Staff Sgt. Aldrin Cuervo of the Panglao Police Station said Greigoreb Andrie, 50, suddenly swerved into the opposite lane and hit an incoming motorcycle along the Circumferential Road in Barangay Bolod at past 1 p.m.

Andrie was thrown off his motorcycle causing severe injuries to his head and various parts of his body.

Cuervo said Andrie was unconscious when he was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City following the incident.  

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Latest update obtained by police indicated that Andrie had not regained consciousness as of Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other motorcycle Paul Gumop-as and his passenger Nenivitch Caravelle of Panglao sustained minor injuries. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Man dies after hit by dump truck in Tagbilaran

A man who was recently released from jail died after he was hit by a dump truck along a busy…

Woman dies in motorcycle-van collision in Baclayon

A female bartender who was on her way home from work died after the motorcycle she was driving rammed an…

2 dead, 8-year-old hurt in Valencia road mishap

Two persons died while and eight-year-old was injured in road mishap along a national road in Valencia town on Thursday…

66-year-old man found dead under Alicia bridge

A 66-year-old man was found dead in a creek under a bridge in Alica town on Tuesday, two days after…

1 dead, 2 hurt in AUV-multicab collision in Lila

One person died while two others were injured after an AUV and a multicab collided head on in Lila town…

1 dead, 1 hurt in two-motorcycle collision

One man died while another was injured after their motorcycles collided along a national road in Loay town on Monday…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply