DAR Bohol receives ISO certification

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Bohol provincial office has received the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 certification.

DAR’s Bohol Office passed the accreditation process and attained its ISO 9001:2015 certification as the agency successfully complied with the requirements for quality management systems, said DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III.

Estrella received the ISO certification in behalf of the office and officially turned it over during a ceremony in Panglao on Monday.

“Ano ba yang ISO na yan? This is one distinction that will make you credible. Papansinin kayo ng iba’t ibang ahensya sa buong mundo kapag ikaw ay ISO certified which means that you are prepared to go global. It means that you are recognized as an entity that could transact globally,” said Estrella.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the ISO website, the seal of business excellence demonstrates “the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.”

The ISO 9001:2015 is focused on risk-based thinking wherein “organizations are now encouraged to use risk analysis in order to address challenges in their business processes.”

In a brief speech during the ceremony, the DAR official lauded the Bohol office and hoped that it will be emulated by other provincial offices.

“When I was appointed as the administrator of the National Electrification Administration, we worked hard for that certification, and now you have it and I hope all of the provincial and regional offices in the entire country will be ISO-certified katulad ninyo,” Estrella added.

Estrella arrived in Bohol on Monday for a two-day visit to attend various functions.

He was scheduled to lead the turnover of Certificate of Land Ownership Award to around 500 recipients across the province.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official was also slated to turn over farm machineries at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City. (A. Doydora)