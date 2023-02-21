Teenager dies, 1 other hurt in Cortes road mishap

A teenager died and another was injured after the motorcycle they were riding crashed along a national road in Cortes town early on Saturday.

Staff Sgt. Berlito Buladaco of the Cortes Police Station said 19-year-old Joyjen Gerbese and 18-year-old Ken Cagata, both residents of Maribojoc were on their way home from a village disco when they over shot the road and slammed into a steel gate of a roadside house.

Cagata claimed that he lost control of the vehicle when Gerbese insisted on driving while seated at the rear of the motorcycle.

This allegedly caused Cagata to lose control of the motorcycle and fail to make a sharp turn causing them to overshoot the road.

“Ingon siya [Cagata] na iyang kauban gusto maoy mo drive sa motor. Naa kuno silay mga gipang overtake-an na mga kaila nila dang gara-gara pero pag abot kuno sa unahan ni-ilog kuno og gunit ang backrider [Gerbese] sa driving handle unya gilubag kuno ang gasolinador,” said Buladaco.

Gerbese was thrown of the motorcycle causing him to sustain severe head injuries which caused his death.

“Didto sila nihamag sa grills kay na bawg man ang grills,” said Buladaco.

Gerbese was in critical condition when he was rushed to a hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, Cagata sustained minor injuries including a large wound in the head.

Both men were noted to have been under the influence of alcohol and were not wearing helmets during the incident.

Buladaco reminded motorcycle drivers and riders to always wear helmets and avoid driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“Wala miy nakit-an na helmet didto sa area mao kung duna pa toy helmet dili siguro to ngadto ka tanto kay kasagaran sa helmet makasalbar man pud,” he said. (AD)