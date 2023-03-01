Truck carrying pre-fab bridge falls on its side, blocks Cortes highway

A national highway in Cortes town was unpassable for almost four hours on Tuesday night after a trailer truck transporting a prefabricated bridge fell on its side and blocked the road.

The truck blocked all lanes of the road in Barangay Poblacion from 8p.m. to almost midnight, stranding several motorists, said Staff Sgt. Jonathan Omayan of the Cortes Police Station.

According to Omayan, the truck was making a sharp turn when it fell on its side.

“Pagliko niya nababag ang truck unya na out of balance maong natumba,” said Omayan.

No one was injured during the incident.

According to Omayan, the truck was moved the truck from the road using a crane.

Meanwhile, the prefabricated bridge was also removed from the road but was noted to have incurred damages.

“Na damage tong bridge, naa na may mga tipak-tipak,” said Omayan.

The road has been passable since 12 a.m. on Wednesday. (ad)