OWWA chief Arnel Ignacio says probe on missing Boholano seaman underway

Overseas Worker Welfare Administration (OWWA) administrator Arnel Ignacio assured the family of the Boholano seafarer who went missing while onboard a Singapore-bound cargo vessel last month that the agency’s probe on the matter is underway.

Mark Dilag, 30, a native of Dimiao town, was reported missing on February 9, 2023. Crew members of MV Ace Azul noticed his disappearance when food was not served for breakfast on the same day, prompting them to search for the Boholano who was the vehicle-carrier vessel’s chef.

According to Ignacio, they are coordinating with law enforcement agencies and manning agency, Splash Philippines, in gathering information to determine his whereabouts or what happened to him.

Splash Philippine has assured the OWWA that it will board the ship and conduct an investigation with law enforcement authorities.

“We have instructed our officials to get in touch with Splash manpower para mabigyan tayo ng updates,” said Ignacio during his short visit to Bohol on Thursday.

“At wala naman silang magagwa, they [Splash] need to cooperate. They need to answer our questions,” he added.

However, Ignacio admitted cases of seafarers going missing while onboard a ship are “very challenging” due to jurisdictional issues and limited possibility of having witnesses.

“Wala tayo kaagad na detalyi kasi ‘yong investigation nangyayari sa barko pero makakaasa kayo na kami sa OWWA di kami tumitigil sa pag investigate,” said Ignacio. “Kailangan natin maunawaan na hindi ito katulad ng land-based kasi barko ito, kung ano man ang nangyari, talagag napaka challenge na makakuha ng detalye.”

Ignacio added that he has yet to get “comprehensive details” on the matter, but assured that he will relay the information once he receives them.

After Dilag went missing last month, Splash Philippines immediately informed his family of his disappearance.

The agency informed them that after the crew could not find Dilag on board the ship and that the cargo circled back in an effort to find him.

After six hours of search, the vessel docked at the Singapore port and reported the incident to the Singapore Coast Guard which committed to conduct a search and rescue operation.

Ignacio was in Bohol on Thursday to attend the national assembly of the League of Vice Governors of the Philippines in Panglao as guest of honor.

He also turned over financial assistance to Boholano families through the OWWA’s “Balik-Pinas” and scholarship programs. (AD)