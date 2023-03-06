78 wild, endangered animals seized in Bilar

A total of 78 wild animals, including endangered ones, which were caged at a mini zoo allegedly operating illegally in Bilar town were seized by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents during a raid on Friday.

According to NBI Bohol chief Atty. Josie Ermie Monstanto, the operation which was carried out in cooperation with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) yielded the most number of illegally possessed wild animals in a single operation conducted in recent years.

“Mao g’yud niy pinaka dako. Maoy pinaka daghan na daghan g’yud kaayo. Ang amo tagsa-tagsa nalang unya kanang sa mga mamaligyaay,” said Monsanto.

The joint operatives seized a Philippine eagle, which is considered to be “critically endangered,” and other wild animals such as a Philippine parrot, a Philippine monkey, tarsier, Malayan civet cat, and a Samar monitor lizard, among others at the Bohol Enchanted Zoological and Botanical Garden.

“Kanang mga wildlife dili g’yud ni dapat under custody or captivity kanang presohon nimo, dili mana allowed sa balaod,” said Monsanto.

According to Monstanto, they filed a complaint for violation of Section 27 of the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, or Republic Act 9147 against the owner of the zoo, Erlu Tabel who was not around when the search was conducted.

An addittional 77 other complaints were also planned to be filed against Tabel for each of the seized animals.

Rosalie Deguiño, 36, who was arrested during the operation was also included in the complaint which was filed on Monday. Bail for his temporary liberty was set at P24,000.

“Sa one count pa na, so kung ma file tong uban, it will be P24,000 for each count,” Monsanto added.

Monsanto said they received a complaint against the alleged illegal mini zoo in Barangay Poblacion, Bilar prompting them to place the facility under surveillance for over a month.

The DENR initially reprimanded the zoo’s administrators who allegedly refused to cooperate with authorities.

“They were informed, forewarned yet despite of that they continued their operation. Wala man nagpatuo, mao ni-resort nalang ta og ingon ani na operation. We have to enforce the law,” Monsanto.

The seized wild animals have been placed under the temporary custody of the DENR.

Monsanto reminded those who plan to possess such wild animals to coordinate with the DENR to secure permits and other necessary documents.

He also urged the public to report to authorities persons who are illegally keeping custody of wild animals. (A. Doydora)