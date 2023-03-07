Fire guts Mabini registrar’s office, burns documents

An annex building of the Mabini Municipal Hall which houses the town’s registrar’s office was gutted by a fire on Monday morning.

Fire Officer 1 Mark Anthony Benigay of the Mabini Police Station said the fire left P240,000 worth of property damages.

No one was injured during the incident but the fire burned cabinets which contained various documents.

Initial investigation indicated that the fire may have been ignited a spark from a welding work, but authorities did not discount other possible causes.

“Sa arkuba nagsugod ang sunog diha man guy ga trabaho, ga welding kay gi utro man ag atop pero padayon pa ang among investigation,” Benigay said.

Mabini fire authorities who were stationed just meters away from the municipal hall were able to immediately deploy a team to put out the fire.

According to Benigay, the blaze started at around 7:50 a.m. and was declared under control at 8:25 a.m.

“Wala ra ma ugdaw kay na dali ra man namo pero naay mga cabinet lang na nangasunog,” said Benigay.

The fire was not able to spread to nearby buildings including the main building of the Municipal Hall. (A. Doydora)

