Missing man found dead in Calape

A 39-year-old believed to have been electrocuted while harvesting coconut was found dead in Barangay Laboon, Calape on Saturday morning.

The fatality, who was identified as Christopher Castillano, had been missing since March 1, 2023 when his remains were found by residents in the said village, said Staff Sgt. Maria Pedros of the Calape Police Station.

According to Pedros, Castillano accidentally held a livewire while he was getting coconuts from a tree causing his electrocution.

“Among gituohan kay diha may nabaw’g na wire sa kurinti samtang namuwak. Ang among gituohan na iyang nagunitan ang wire, iyang gi walis kay mo kuha siya sa lubi. Wa siya magtuo na live wire to,” said Pedros.

Police ruled out foul play behind the the death of Castillano based on the findings of the Municipal Health Officer Doctor Emmanuel Relampagos II.

Castillano, who was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia was reported missing by his family on March 1.

Pedros added that Castillano’s family and neighbors had been looking for him since then. (AD)

