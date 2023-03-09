2 dead, 1 hurt in 2-motorcycle collision in Dauis

An 18-year-old man and 27-year-old woman died while one other was injured after two motorcycles collided along a national road in Dauis town on Tuesday night.

According to Corporal Ariel Luayon of the Dauis Police Station, the two drivers of both motorcycles succumbed to their injuries.

Lestly Hisoler, 27, died while being treated at the Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City, while John Micahel Daang, 18, died on the spot.

Initial police probe indicated that Hisoler, while driving her Yamaha Mio, was making a turn from a barangay and was crossing into the Circumferential Road in Barangay Bingag when she was hit by Daang.

“Kadtong babae gikan sa barangay road padong mo left turn paingon Tagbilaran samtang kadtong Raider [Daang] kusog ga dagan paingon Panglao mao tong napunggit ang Mio, nanglupad silang tanan,” said Luayon.

Both drivers who were not wearing helmets during the incident were thrown off their motorcycles.

Meanwhile, Daang’s passenger who was identified as Nino Estrado, 18, also sustained multiple injuries.

Estrado was also rushed to a hospital where he continued to be treated for his injuries. (AD)

