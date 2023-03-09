Fire razes house in Candijay residential area

A fire was which broke out early on Wednesday razed a house at a residential area in Candijay town.

No one was injured during the incident but the fire left an estimated P60,000 worth of damages to the house of one Virgil Mangay-ay which was left unattended when the blaze erupted.

According to FO2 John Butin of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Candijay, Mangay-ay’s neighbors saw that the fire started from the house’s cooking fireplace.

Initial investigation indicated that the fire at the fireplace may have not been fully extinguished when the Mangay-ays left for work and school.

“Nagsugod matud pa sa abohan so bana-bana sa tag-iya na naa pay mga nahibilin na baga kay kahoy ra man ilang gamit og luto mao didto nagsugod ang sunog,” said Butin.

“Nabijaan ning bay maong ni dako ning kayo kay nanarbaho man sila unya ang mga anak mga estudyante,” he added.

The semi-concrete house was totally damaged but the fire was not able to cross to other houses near the Mangay-ays’ residence.

According to Butin, the fire had already engulfed the house when they arrived at the area with two fire trucks.

“Padung na unta mo kaon sa pikas silingan kay mga light materials man pud pero nadali ra man pud,” he added.

Fire authorities were alerted of the fire at 8:37 a.m. and were able to reach the area at 8:41 a.m.

They were able to declare fire out at 8:58 a.m.

Butin added that they were concerned that the fire would spread as the houses in the area were situated close to each other prompting them to alert other fire stations in neighboring towns.

The other BFP units were placed on standby but were no longer deployed as the Candijay firefighters were able to immediately contain the blaze. (A. Doydora)