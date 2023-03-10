Aris opposes transfer of over 300 Bohol cops to Negros in Degamo slay aftermath

Governor Aris Aumentado and all mayors in the province opposed the transfer of over 300 policemen from Bohol to Negros Oriental to replace cops who were recently relieved of their posts following the brazen killing of the neighboring province’s governor.

According to Aumentado, he has already raised the appeal to Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 director Brig. Gen. Jerry Bearis to hold off the reshuffling of police officers which would also result in the transfer of relieved cops from Negros Oriental to Bohol.

“We will not accept or allow na ang atong mga police e-reassign sa Negros. In fact ang ubang governors sa rehiyon nahikurat sa decision na ang mga kapulisan nato ang ipang assign without informing us. Mao na collective ang among stand na among pugngan na dili ma assign ang atong mga kapulisan,” said Aumentado.

The first-term governor noted that Bearis has acknowledged the appeal and relayed it to the Philippine National Police chief General Rodolfo Azurin, Jr.

Other governors in Central Visayas have also raised the same concern as they also stand to be affected by the reshuffling that was instigated by the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo which also resulted in the death of eight other persons.

“Atong gi hanyo si General Bearis na kung unsay problema sa Negros, ngano ang Region 7 man ang mura’g gi silutan na kung naay problema sa ilang mga police, kung ang trust and confidence nila didto nawala na sa mga PNP samot na kita mga Bol-anon na ang ilang kapulisan i-assign kuno dinhi,” Aumentado said.

According to League of Municipalities (LMP) Bohol president Mayor Dave Duallo of Buenavista, “all mayors” of the province were “united” in expressing their opposition against the mass reassignment.

“Pareho ang opinion sa tanang mayors, wala gyuy bisa’g usa na nalahi ang opinion. Ang tanang mayor supak ug nakuratan sila sa maong lakang kay wa man pod sila gi-konsulta na mao nay move sa kapulisan,” said Duallo.

Aumentado however noted that he would agree to the transfer of “some” Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) personnel if they “are really needed” to help provide stability in the peace and order situation in Negros Oriental, but this should only be temporary.

He said that once the situation in the neighboring province would be “stabilized,” the BPPO cops should be allowed to return to their previous designations.

“If ever naa gyuy ipang assign didto, mo hanyo ta na until such time lang na ma stable ang peace and security didto, then e-request ang ilang pagpauli dinhi sa Bohol. Pero di pud ko mo sugot na ingadto ka daghana, 300,” said Aumenatdo.

The governor added that the replacement of over 300 cops would hamper the police’s operations including its efforts to secure ports in preventing the dreaded African swine fever and an upcoming ASEAN forum.

The mulled mass reassignment of cops was also seen to affect ongoing criminal investigations of various police stations across the province.

“Ang atong mga operations sa atong mga kalungsoran, ang mga ma reassign na kapulisan pud dili na maka follow up sa mga kaso, dili na nato mapahiluna kay wala na man ang mga kapulisan na nagsugod sa imbestigasyon,” said Aumentado.