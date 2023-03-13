Man caught stealing fighting cock shot dead in Ubay

A 60-year-old homeowner shot and killed a man who was allegedly caught stealing a fighting cock outside his house in Ubay town.

Captain Rey Olar chief of the Ubay Police Station said Herogito Caneja shot victim Jhon Atunay, 24, as the latter was trying to take away the rooster which was kept inside his property in Barangay Gabi.

Caneja was awoken by sounds made by his chicken prompting him to check outside his house at around 2 a.m. on Friday last week.

He then saw Atunay and fired a single shot which hit his abdomen.

“Nisud g’yud tong biktima sa property kay nikuha sa manok. Nabantayan niya na nagkapa-kapa iyang manok mao iyang nabantayan,” said Olar.

Caneja claimed that Atunay had a companion who was able to escape.

According to Olar, Caneja armed himself and was guarding his fighting cocks after one was stolen on February 14, 2023.

Caneja shot at the thief who then allegedly fired back. No one was injured during the incident.

“Ni bawos kuno og pusil niya mao ni tago nalang siya mao naka-ingon siya na iya g’yud ning atngan kay mo balik g’yud tong mga kawatana mao gadada pod siya’g armas kay basin pusilon na pod siya,” Olar said.

Caneja has been placed under police custody and was charged with murder before the Tagbilaran City Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.

Olar added that the .38 caliber revolver which was used in shooting the victim and was later confiscated by authorities was unlicensed. (A. Doydora)

