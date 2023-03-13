Man dies in Tagbilaran road mishap

A 31-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed along a barangay road in Tagbilaran City at past 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Staff Sgt. Junrich Dumagono of the Tagbilaran City Police Station said Marlon Balnaja was travelling from Barangay Tiptip to Barangay Manga when he lost control of his motorcycle and

Initial police probe indicated that Balnaja tried to overtake another vehicle but was unable to return to his lane and instead hit a roadside gutter.

“Self-inflicted ra ni. Base sa blotter, na crash ni samtang gapadalhog,” said Dumagono.

Emergency responders of the Tagbilaran City Disaster Risk RFeduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) were deployed to the area.

Balnaja was still rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but was declared dead on arrival. (ad)