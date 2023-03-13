Tagbilaran public school teacher gets award from BBM

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. conferred the awards to the country’s public service exemplars on March 8, 2023, at 10 o’clock in the morning at the Ceremonial Hall in Malacañan Palace. One of the recipients is CSC Pagasa Awardee, Pablita Cabarles, a Master Teacher I of Manga National High School, Tagbilaran City.

Mrs. Cabarles was joined in the awards rites by Dr. Salustiano T. Jimenez, Director of DepEd Region VII; Carlos A. Evangelista, CSC Regional Director IV; Alice May S. Parcon, CSC Field Office-Bohol Director II; and her two children, Al Jasper Francis and Ana Jane Felice Cabarles.

The said annual activity of the CSC, the Honor Awards Program (HAP) aims to recognize and reward public service exemplars, as well as motivate or inspire civil servants, to improve the quality of their performance and instill deeper involvement in public service.

Four of the awardees under the Department of Education were conferred the Dangal ng Bayan Award, and two awardees, the CSC Pagasa Award.

The Dangal ng Bayan awardees are: Rizalina R. Nacpil, Teacher III from San Manuel Elementary School, Tarlac City, DepEd Region III, Antonio L. Morada, Librarian II, DepEd Regional Office V; Rowan L. Celestra, Elementary School Principal II, Buenavista Elementary School, Sorsogon City, DepEd Region V; and Ju-Im T. Jimlan, Head Teacher I, Tamalagon Integrated School, Aklan, DepEd Region VI.

Other CSC Pagasa awardee is Ailene B. Añonuevo, Chief Education Supervisor, Schools Division of Panabo City, DepEd Region XI.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte, on the other hand, congratulated the six (6) national winners of the 2022 Search for Outstanding Government Workers who work in DepEd. She underscored in her message the winners’ commitment and dedication to public service, not only carrying out their mandates but also going above and beyond to provide better quality basic education to young learners. (Dr. Aquilino T. Milar Jr. – Division Information Officer)