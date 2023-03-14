4 dead, 6 hurt after truck falls into ravine in Talibon

4 dead, 6 hurt after truck falls into ravine in Talibon

Four construction workers were killed while six others were injured after a truck overshot the road located near a bridge and fell into a ravine in Talibon town on Monday night.

The Canter truck was travelling from a construction site in Barangay Balintawak, Talibon and was headed to the workers’ quarters in Ubay when the ill-fated vehicle figured in the road mishap, said Corporal Jestoni Bonaos of the Talibon Police Station.  

According to Bonaos, the driver lost control of the truck at a curved portion of the road causing it to ram the roadside railings and fall some 20 meters into the ravine.

Passengers who survived the crash said the driver who was identified as Alber Rentar of Pasig City was speeding.

“Na-interview namo tong tupad sa driver na ingon na kusog padagan, mga 100[kph] na kuno unya may gani nag-seatbelt siya. Mibangga sa barandilya unya ni dretso didto sa ubos sa taytayan,” san Bonaos.

Four of the men identified as Jestoni Dolompines of Masbate, Junrey Sulmayor of Negros Occidental, Rodney Babor of Negros Occidental, and John Carlo Melendez of Albay who seated at the cargo portion of the truck sustained fatal injuries.

They were rushed to a hospital in Talibon but Sulmayor, Dolompinez and Babor were declared dead on arrival while Melendez died early on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, other passengers identified as Kyle Dugaduga, Alvin Palian, Vicente Sulmayor, John Sulmayor, and Romeo Magbanua sustained minor injuries. Rentar was also noted to have sustained injuries.

According to Bonaos, the group including Rentar had a drinking session after their shift at the construction site.

“Matud pa, nakainom pud kuno ang driver gamay kay before sila namauli, nag-inom ni sila,” said Bonaos. (A. Doydora)

